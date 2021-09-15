COLUMBIA − Three people were injured after a truck crashed into a central Columbia home on Wednesday afternoon.
The pickup truck could be seen sticking out of the home near East Worley and Woodlawn Avenue.
A woman was pinned underneath the truck. Firefighters had to lift the truck up so the woman could escape, according to Columbia Fire Department Assistant Chief Jerry Jenkins.
"They had to lift the truck up and do some stabilization of the truck and get it lifted off of her so they could get her out to prevent further injury," Jenkins said.
She was able to be taken out of the home and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver and the another occupant from the home were also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Worley was closed west of Providence Road, according to Boone County Joint Communications.
The truck that was involved in the accident has been removed from the house by officials @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/bv5G1ZaRF5— Wilson Truong (@w_truong) September 15, 2021
It is unclear how the truck crashed into the home. Officials say the home is not salvageable as it suffered structural damage. Columbia Police and Fire will conduct an investigation.