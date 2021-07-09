MOBERLY - One man is in custody after the Moberly Police Department was notified of a man shot and bleeding at 300 E. Burkhart St. at 8:22 p.m. on Thursday.
Officers arrived at the scene to find a man lying in the street, shot in the head, according to a news release from the police department.
Several subjects were detained at the scene, and a search warrant was carried out at a residence where a weapon was recovered, the release said.
According to the probable cause statement, the shooter, 79 year old Jerry Fitzwater, admitted to shooting the victim. He is currently being held without bond on charges of 1st degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Fitzwater claimed the man was selling illegal drugs and that he decided to take matters into his "own hands."
First aid was performed on the shooting victim and he has since been transported to the University Hospital where he remains Friday.