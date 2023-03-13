HERMANN − One police officer is dead following a shooting in Hermann Sunday night. Two officers were shot at the scene.
Both injured Hermann officers were transported to area hospitals. MSHP Troop F is reporting that Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith has died from his injuries. The second officer is in serious condition and is stable.
Update: Both injured Hermann officers were transported to area hospitals. Unfortunately, we are saddened to announce the passing of Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, who succumbed to his injuries. The second officer is in serious but stable condition. pic.twitter.com/oOZtbwz56j— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) March 13, 2023
MSHP sent a statewide 'blue alert' to the public about suspect Kenneth Lee Simpson around 9:40 a.m. Sunday night.
Police officers surrounded a white house off Market Street near downtown Hermann around 12:30 a.m. They have weapons pointed at the residence.
KOMU 8 News crews heard officers over loud speaker saying, "Sheriff's Department, come out with your hands up."
According to MSHP Cpl. Kyle Green, both officers were transported to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
This is a developing story that will be updated as new information is released.