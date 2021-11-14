CALLAWAY COUNTY - Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) maintenance crews announced plans to repair pavement along the shoulder of U.S. Route 54 in Callaway County this week.

According to a press release, crews will close one westbound lane between the Audrain County line and County Road 2002.

MoDOT workers will close off the westbound lane from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16 and Wednesday, Nov. 17.

MoDOT appreciates the patience of travelers and encourages drivers to obey all traffic signs and give crews plenty of room to work.

