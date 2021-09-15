COLUMBIA - A vehicle crashed into the Boone County Fire District Headquarters Wednesday afternoon, according to the district.
The vehicle was traveling east on Interstate 70 Drive N.W. before driving off the road and into the building around 12:50 p.m., the district said.
One of the firefighter-EMTs with the Boone County Fire District was outside of the building and saw the crash. He radioed the accident and firefighters were able to remove the driver from the vehicle. They then started administering basic life support.
The driver was transported in serious condition. The driver's name was not released.