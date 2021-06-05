COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to the sound of gunshots near the 900 block of E. Business Loop 70 on Saturday, June 5. Officers arrived at 12:15 a.m. and discovered a male in the Plush Lounge parking lot shooting a firearm into a bush from a parked vehicle.
Kendell Damar Harris, 27, of Columbia, was arrested for armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He was later moved to the Boone County Jail.
Officers discovered damages from the gunshots to an unoccupied building under construction. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.