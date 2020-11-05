Police received a shots fired call at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Jefferson City Police Department confirmed four people were shot and believe there were multiple shooters. This is an ongoing investigation and there is no information on the suspects.

JEFFERSON CITY-- One of the four victims from Wednesday afternoon's shooting at the Linc has been released from the hospital, JCPD reports.

No information identifying the victims will be released at this time. 

According to an update from JCPD, five vehicles were towed from the scene to recover evidence.

No one is in custody at this time. Investigators continue to attempt to determine a motive. 

ORIGINAL-- Jefferson City Police have confirmed that four people were shot at The Linc, located at 1299 Lafayette Street Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.

When Jefferson City Police and Lincoln University Police arrived they found two victims suffering from gunshots.

Emergency medical services then arrived and transported both victims to a local hospital. 

Two more victims were identified while officers were at the scene. 

They proceeded to self-transport to Capitol Region hospital. 

Three of the four victims that were initially transported to Capitol Region hospital were moved to University Hospital in Columbia for more extensive treatment.

There was also property damage to vehicles. 

Lt. Williams said they have no suspect description at the moment but believes there were multiple shooters.

Shell casings were found, and multiple crime scene markers could be seen.

JCPD is working with Lincoln University Police to determine those involved.

There is no one in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. KOMU 8 will update it as we learn more. 

