JEFFERSON CITY-- One of the four victims from Wednesday afternoon's shooting at the Linc has been released from the hospital, JCPD reports.
No information identifying the victims will be released at this time.
According to an update from JCPD, five vehicles were towed from the scene to recover evidence.
No one is in custody at this time. Investigators continue to attempt to determine a motive.
ORIGINAL-- Jefferson City Police have confirmed that four people were shot at The Linc, located at 1299 Lafayette Street Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.
When Jefferson City Police and Lincoln University Police arrived they found two victims suffering from gunshots.
Emergency medical services then arrived and transported both victims to a local hospital.
Two more victims were identified while officers were at the scene.
They proceeded to self-transport to Capitol Region hospital.
Three of the four victims that were initially transported to Capitol Region hospital were moved to University Hospital in Columbia for more extensive treatment.
There was also property damage to vehicles.
I’m at the Linc where there are reports of shots fired. I spoke with Lieutenant David who says there were at least 3 people injured. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/OgVAIjjXQW— Danielle Romero (@DRomeroKOMU) November 4, 2020
Lt. Williams said they have no suspect description at the moment but believes there were multiple shooters.
Shell casings were found, and multiple crime scene markers could be seen.
Lt. Williams said one person was shot in the leg and another was shot in the abdomen. He says several people were taken to hospitals. One was taken to University hospital in Columbia. @KOMUnews— Danielle Romero (@DRomeroKOMU) November 4, 2020
JCPD is working with Lincoln University Police to determine those involved.
There is no one in custody at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. KOMU 8 will update it as we learn more.