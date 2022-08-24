COLUMBIA - One victim remains in serious condition after a car accident outside of Harrisburg Tuesday night.
The crash occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Missouri Route 124, just west of the intersection with Highway NN.
One of the victims, Krystal Smith, 29, is still in serious condition, according to University Hospital. The two juveniles in her vehicle, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old, sustained moderate injuries. The other driver, Chandler Cooke, 19, is in fair condition, University Hospital said.
Cooke was traveling eastbound and attempted to pass a vehicle near the top of a hill crest, where his vehicle collided head on with Smith's vehicle. The scene of the crash is located in a no passing zone.
Parts of this section of the highway are temporarily without lane dividing lines, as some areas were recently resurfaced.
Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp responded to the scene. He said that car accidents of this nature are less to blame on road condition and more so on driver error.
"Distracted driving is more of a concern for accidents of this kind," Blomenkamp said.
The Missouri Highway Safety Patrol's crash report noted that all four drivers were wearing seat belts.