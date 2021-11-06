COLUMBIA - One adult woman went to a Columbia hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound early Saturday morning. Columbia Police confirmed she is a victim in a shooting near North Blvd. and N. 8th Street around 12 a.m.
Columbia Police were in the area when they heard gunshots. Officers saw people running away and a vehicle drive from the area at a high rate of speed.
Police investigated the scene and found evidence, including damage to some vehicles.
The department does not have a suspect description, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.