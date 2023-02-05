COLUMBIA - One woman is injured after a shooting near Douglass Park late Sunday night.
Christian Tabak, a CPD Public Information Specialist, said CPD responded to a shots fired call between Fifth Street and Lyon Street. He said officers then learned a female victim had left the scene and gone to a residence on Providence Rd.
Columbia Police are responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 5th Street and Lyon Street. pic.twitter.com/4GdNbj0AQS— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) February 6, 2023
The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.
"We have our officers and detectives and crime scene investigators responding to the scene, actively investigating this incident," Tabak said.
Tabak said CPD is asking the public to avoid area while it is under investigation.
There is no suspect in custody at this time.