PULASKI COUNTY - One woman is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County Saturday evening.
The collision occurred on Highway 17 south of Waynesville, when the driver of a 2016 Ram 2500 struck the rear of a 2001 Dodge Dakota headed northbound.
This resulted in the driver of the Dodge Dakota, Mindy Mulligan, 44, being seriously injured.
Upon arrival to the scene, EMS transported Mulligan to Phelps Health.
Both vehicles were damaged from the incident, with the Ram having minor damages and the Dodge suffering extensive damages, according to the crash report.