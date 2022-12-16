MONROE COUNTY - It's been over one year since Betty Hayes' family last saw or spoke to her.
Hayes, 88, last spoke to a family member by telephone on Dec. 16, 2021. Her family reported her missing to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office the next day.
She was believed to be at her residence, located at 17040 Route C in Holliday, Missouri. Her vehicle was still at her home address, according to the sheriff's office.
Since last year, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and several other agencies have continuously searched for Hayes.
On Friday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office made another plead to the public, asking citizens to contact them with any information they may have.
“Our office in conjunction with the Missouri State Highway Patrol is still actively investigating to determine the whereabouts of Betty Hayes. We will not rest until we have answers for the family and our community," Sheriff Joe Colston said. "These investigations sometime take more time than we would like to have answers, but we are determined to find those answers.”
While the investigation continued, it was discovered that two Missouri men allegedly broke into her home between May 1 and June 30, 2021.
John Conde, of Hallsville, and Joshua McNabb, of St. Louis, are each charged with burglary, stealing $750 or more, six counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, financial exploitation of an elderly person and conspiracy to commit felony financial exploitation of the elderly.
Conde's case was moved to Marion County in July, where he has a plea/trial setting scheduled for Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. McNabb's case was moved to Warren County, where he has a plea/trial setting scheduled for Jan. 5 at 3:30 p.m.
Hayes is 5 feet, 2 inches and has gray hair. She was wearing a dark stocking hat with a dark coat when last seen. Hayes has also been diagnosed with dementia.
Her family issued a $10,000 reward in January for her return. KOMU 8 spoke to the family in March, who said they believe she may have been abducted from her home.
Mike Hayes, the son of Betty Hayes, told KOMU 8 he would not give up hope.
“We're still hopeful that she's still alive," Mike Hayes said. "We hope she can return back to normal living like she used to.
If you have any information, call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 660-327-4060 or MSHP at 1-800-525-5555.