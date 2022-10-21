JEFFERSON CITY- Drought conditions in Missouri worsen as the drought shifts from an agricultural problem to a hydrologic issue.
“With this drought we started as an agricultural drought where the agricultural communities are experiencing crop failure, dry conditions, livestock issues not having enough forage. And we recently moved at least in the state of Missouri more into a hydrologic drought," said Bob Bacon, hydrologist for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. "Our streams have started diminishing and we are starting to see major impacts... we have seen major impacts on our big river systems.”
A hydrological drought is evidence that low water levels are present in streams, reservoirs, and groundwater levels. Throughout Missouri this shift has taken place and will cause more problems for agricultural production and exports.
“Right now is the time period the commodity movement occurs on the river system. A lot of product is being moved for export and shipped out through the Gulf of Mexico. And a lot of that commodity movement is stalled if it can move at all," said Bacon. "It's a very very challenging time, people are having to move from the barge if they're already loaded, into a rail car which are already heavily burdened.”
Currently, drought is a more significant problem in western parts of the nation. But the speed at which this drought has significantly impacted Missouri land shows the difficulty and importance of this issue.
“These are very hard, hard conditions," Bacon said. "This is a one year drought that got to these conditions. It's pretty substantial, we’re seeing record to near record low flow stages on the Missouri river, and this is the result of this very impactful widespread drought.”
The solution to this issue is more rain and in the next week's weather forecast for Missouri a solid chance of rain is expected. But this initial rain will not completely solve Missouri’s drought issues but will be a positive for soil conditions.
The map of drought severity in Missouri is on the Missouri Department of Natural Resources website. For further information about the impacts of water levels the St. Louis District Corps of Engineers has information listed under the water management section.