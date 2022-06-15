COLUMBIA - An online petition is now gaining attention for Danny Santulli.
John Heerhold is the creator of the Change.org petition "Justice for Danny Santulli." His daughter is a rising senior at the University of Missouri, and she is also roommates with Santulli's sister, Meredith.
Heerhold created the online petition three days ago and so far it has over 8,000 signatures. He said he created this petition to help fight for Santulli, who is now blind and cannot communicate or walk.
"We decided to create the petition because I just don't think justice is being done," Heerhold said. "There's a statute on, you know, there's a law in the books and the law specifically says that, you know, what happened to Danny is hazing."
The petition calls for felony hazing charges under Missouri's anti-hazing statute #578.365.
The Santulli family's lawyer, David Bianchi, said this is a clear case of hazing.
"But, the truth is it [petition] should not have been necessary because the Boone County prosecutor should have filed hazing charges against a whole lot of these fraternity members long ago," Bianchi said.
Bianchi also said the family is happy people are supporting their son.
"The family is touched by it, they're moved by it...," Bianchi said. "And it just makes you feel good inside when you know that so many people care and that so many people feel as you do, that this truly was hazing and something needs to be done about it."
Heerhold said the petition is doing really well online, and that it is encouraging to see people fight for Santulli.
"It's evident that people are supporting the petition because they want justice," Heerhold said. "They see their own kids in Danny. They don't want to be fearful that this could happen to their own kids, if they send their kids to Mizzou."
Last week, Nicholas Komoroski, the interim Boone County prosecuting attorney, said the office will file more charges if necessary. The office is planning on looking more into law enforcements' results.
KOMU 8 reached out to the prosecuting attorney's office and so far there has not been a response.
Bianchi said he hopes this petition will help the prosecuting attorney file more hazing charges.
He said it is good that the community is signing the petition and voicing their opinions in the comment section, because they will end up being the jurors in this case.
"You will see how outraged they are by this whole thing," Bianchi said. "And it gives you a good look into how the community views all of this, and they are very, very angry."
Alec Wetzler is the only fraternity member who has been criminally charged in the case. He pleaded not guilty last week to supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person and purchasing or attempting to purchase or possession of liquor by a minor.
The petition is still trying to reach at least 10,000 signatures.