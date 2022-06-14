COLUMBIA − A Change.org petition requesting felony hazing charges for members of an MU fraternity has reached over 6,000 signatures as of Tuesday.
The petition, which began Sunday, seeks justice for Danny Santulli. The 19-year-old was hospitalized for nearly 8 months with alcohol poisoning after a Phi Gamma Delta "pledge-dad reveal" party in October.
According to the family's attorney David Bianchi, Santulli is now blind and cannot communicate or walk.
John Heerhold, a parent of two MU graduates and a current MU senior, created the petition. He wrote that he's "appalled" that felony charges haven't been filed against any member of the fraternity.
Court documents said Santulli was forced to drink an entire fifth of vodka. Surveillance footage from the night showed Santulli being carried to a couch and partially sliding onto the floor. He was later carried out and loaded into a car. Santulli had a blood alcohol content of .486 when he arrived unconscious to a Columbia hospital.
The petition requests felony hazing charges under Missouri's anti-hazing statute #578.365.
"I am asking your support for Danny and the entire Santulli family to bring justice by charging those responsible with a felony in accordance with the statute," Heerhold wrote. "If Danny's experience does not qualify as hazing, then they should just abolish the law."
So far, one fraternity member has been charged with two misdemeanors related to the incident.
Alec Wetzler pleaded not guilty last week to supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person and purchasing or attempting to purchase or possession of liquor by a minor.
On Friday, the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said the office is reviewing the results of the hazing investigation. Nicholas Komoroski, the interim prosecuting attorney, said the office will file more charges if necessary.
"This office takes allegations of hazing very seriously and we are terribly sadden[ed] by the injuries sustained by Danny Santulli," Komoroski said. "This office will seek justice in this case based on the evidence and Missouri law."
The Santulli family has settled with 23 defendants in a civil case. Thirteen fraternity members also received sanctions from the university for their involvement.
Wetzler and Samuel Gandhi were also sued by the family, and those cases are pending.
Wetzler has a court appearance scheduled for July 20 at 9 a.m. for his criminal charges.