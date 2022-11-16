COLUMBIA - Online scams have increased, especially scams using online paying apps such as CashApp and Zell.
The Better Business Bureau said they see scammers posing as utility workers and various government agencies. Some scammers have demanded that the consumer turn over information for them or make a payment online. Some have provided a link to an authentic-looking website that isn't real.
BBB's director of strategic programs and human resources, Rebecca Phoenix, scammers are getting "very sophisticated" in the ways that they get information from people.
"That's the troubling thing right now," Phoenix said.
Scammers are even targeting Ameren, posing as employees.
Ameren corporate security supervisor, Maria Gomez, said she has seen an increase of scams but a decrease in the number of people falling for them. Due to people falling for them fewer times, scammers are getting more creative.
She says an example of how scammers are getting money faster through these apps is by pretending to be an Ameren employee and having a truck around the corner with a fake a case number and giving consumers the chance to pay right away claiming they haven't paid their bill in 3 months.
Another method is over the phone.
"They have robocalls," Gomez said. "They actually mask the phone number of our customer service line so that when people look at the caller ID, it looks like it's coming from Ameren, but it isn't."
Ameren recommends reporting calls and not giving out any information unless you are positive that the company or person is trustworthy.
"They are making more calls," Gomez said. "What I've seen is an increase in the amount of people reporting that they are using the Ameren name to get money for an electric bill that hasn't been paid."
They recommend not trusting anyone asking for immediate payment.
You can report scams to BBB online.