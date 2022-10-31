JEFFERSON CITY- Residents of Jefferson City are allowed to burn yard waste (sticks, grass clippings, leaves) from dawn to dusk between Nov. 1 and March 1 of each year, as per city ordinance.
Fires must be attended at all times with a means of extinguishment readily available, and all fires must be fully extinguished by sunset, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Fire Department.
Citations and fines may be issued for violations of the ordinance. JCFD encourages residents to be thoughtful of their neighbors, especially on warm days when windows may be open and smoke may cause health complications for those with respiratory problems.
As an alternative to burning, fire officials remind Jefferson City residents that yard waste may be dropped off free of charge at the compost facility located at 2417 South Ridge Drive.
Additional information on the compost facility is available on the city of Jefferson's website.