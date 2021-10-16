CENTRALIA - The Grandview Baptist church hosted an Operation Christmas Child packing event Saturday afternoon.
Operation Christmas Child is national project through the Humanitarian aid organization's Samaritan Purse.
The purpose of the event was to pack thousands of shoe boxes full of toys, school supplies, crafts, and personal care items to deliver to children all around the world in time for Christmas.
The Operation Christmas Child Central MO Area Team packed thousands of shoeboxes Saturday from 1-3 p.m., in plenty of time before the national collection week of Nov. 15-22.
The program's Area Coordinator, Michelle Hale, said the children that receive the shoeboxes have probably never received a Christmas gift in their life.
"We pack shoe boxes for children in poverty and war-torn areas in over 150 different countries," Hale said.
The Grandview Baptist project leader, Sharlet Finley, said some of the people in the church's congregation make their own toys that go into the shoe boxes.
The church had 23 active volunteers participating in the packing process.
"We've had people who sew items like pencil and tote bags, we've got a lady who makes dresses for us, and we make the doll blankets that go around dolls," Finley said.
One of the members of the congregation, Lee Curtis, makes toy cars by hand that go into the shoe boxes.
"We cut the cars out of wood, ordered some premade wheels and axels, glued them altogether, painted and shellacked them to make little cars for aged two to four boys," Curtis said.
The Grandview Baptist Church is one of the 140 locations around Missouri that contribute to Operation Christmas Child and the largest project happening in Central Missouri.
Hale said the Central Missouri shoe box goal is 20,000 and they will know if that goal is met by the national collection week. During that week, each box will be moved to distributing locations and sent off all across the world for children in need.
Anyone can volunteer for Operation Christmas Child and the deadline to send in shoe boxes is Nov. 9.