COLUMBIA — For the third year in a row, Operation Safe Winter is raising money to support Columbia's homeless population amid the ongoing winter storm.
The organization has raised over $1,000 so far via a GoFundMe campaign, which was launched on Tuesday night. All funds will go directly to the purchase of tents, tarps, sleeping bags, blankets, boots and other necessities for those living outside.
Organizers are preparing for the early closure of the overnight shelter Room at the Inn, which will close on Feb. 27 this year. Following the closure, "the availability of overnight shelter in Columbia will be drastically reduced," organizers said.
The organization aims to help protect vulnerable populations during the cold winter months, especially as severe weather can damage tents and other gear.