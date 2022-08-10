COLUMBIA − In the city of Columbia, there are multiple nonprofit organizations that assist those who are experiencing homelessness. Groups like Turning Point, Loaves and Fishes, Room at the Inn and the Voluntary Action Center (VAC) provide food and shelter for those in need, but they're all in different locations, have different hours and operate differently.
Now, there may be a way to offer their services in the same place, together, all the time.
The VAC is working on plans for "The Opportunity Campus", an emergency shelter that would be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in Columbia.
"It's a collaborative endeavor to help create a resource center and homeless shelter for homeless neighbors," VAC Executive Director Ed Stansberry said.
While the project could help improve the homelessness situation in Columbia, it is not yet set in stone. VAC and the other nonprofits don't require payment for their services so they can't provide most of the project's funding.
"We envision this as a public-private partnership," Stansberry said. "And we have had conversations with government entities from the state to the county to the city. There's a significant amount of community momentum supporting this, from individuals to large employers in town, to other nonprofits that while they may not support us financially, they will be supporting us with their services."
Stansberry estimates that $12 to $15 million would be needed to open Opportunity Campus. VAC has a contract but has not closed on land for the location. Opportunity Campus would be located on the stretch of vacant land on East Business Loop 70, across the street from Farm Power Lawn & Leisure, near the municipal power plant, if the plan was set in motion.
"We do have a contract on a piece of ground and are going through our due diligence now before we're able to close and actually be able to own the property," Stansberry said.
Turning Point is one of the organizations that already provides for the homeless community. Currently the service operates out of Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, but if Opportunity Campus became an operating entity, Turning Point would move into the new space to continue its work.
Rev. Brad Bryan, executive director of Turning Point, said this could be the right time to get Opportunity Campus started.
"The people of Columbia have been wanting a place like this for a long time," Bryan said.
He said Opportunity Campus would allow local nonprofits to focus on the services they do best.
"It will increase available services and resources to our unsheltered neighbors," Bryan said. "But I also feel like all of the organizations and people along that spectrum might be able to free them up a little bit from the broad, big picture stuff, and be able to be more laser focused and on their specific missions."
VAC's Opportunity Campus project could fit right into place within the city of Columbia's Comprehensive Homeless Service Center plan, being overseen by the Columbia Housing Authority (CHA).
Opportunity Campus and the nonprofits that would assist it would serve as the food provider, shelter, day center, and resource center, while CHA would provide the transitional housing as well as the permanent housing part of the plan.
CHA's CEO Randy Cole said all of the organizations that help the homeless population have a similar objective.
"I think that the main goal of all of our organizations is to, to craft a plan that will help us as a community increase our capacity to address homelessness and housing insecurity," Cole said.
Although the Opportunity Campus isn't a concrete project set to happen just yet, VAC said when the time comes, all will be welcomed.
"I think it's important to say that if we get this project off the ground, the day that it opens its doors, 100% of our homeless community will be able to access the services there. Some will choose not to, obviously, but 100% will be eligible the day we open," Stansberry said.