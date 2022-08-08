BOONE COUNTY - An Oregon County man was charged by the Boone County Sheriff's Office for his involvement in a burglary early Sunday morning.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, 49-year-old Thomas Kazimir of Koshkonong is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff's office received a report Sunday morning that the Midway Antique Mall had been burglarized. An investigation determined that the store had been broken into around 4:50 a.m. Sunday.
According to the release, surveillance cameras inside the mall showed the suspect stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and causing property damage inside the mall.
Late Sunday, a witness provided a tip regarding the suspect's clothing matching the clothing Kazimir was wearing. The witness also provided a description of Kazimir's vehicle.
A BCSO sergeant eventually located Kazimir, whose description matched the suspect captured on surveillance footage, leaving the Midway Little General on Highway 40. The sergeant also found numerous items believed to have been stolen from the antique mall inside Kazimir's vehicle, the release said.
Kazimir is currently being held without bond at the Boone County Jail.