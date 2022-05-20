CALIFORNIA − The Well CaliMo hosted its last "Free Food Friday" program Friday afternoon.
The Well CaliMo's "Free Food Friday" is a United States Department of Agriculture feeding program that operates under the umbrella of The Well Rural Resource.
During the past school year, the nonprofit organization was operating under the child nutrition COVID-19 waivers, which allowed the group to give every child between the ages of 3 and 18 a gallon of milk, seven meals and seven snacks to last them a week.
Since September 2021, The Well CaliMo has hosted the feeding program every week at New Beginnings Church. The Well Rural Resource of Iberia Missouri started the feeding program in Iberia in June 2021.
Friday was its last feeding program, as the COVID waivers end at the closure of the school year.
"Congress had the opportunity to extend the waivers through legislation, but they chose not to do that," Chip Sanders, CEO of The Well Rural Resource, said. "But Missouri is one of the three states that haven't extended those waivers. And 47 states have done that, but Missouri is one of the three states that haven't extended the waiver."
Gov. Mike Parson moved Missouri into an endemic stage on March 30. The USDA said since that declaration, the USDA cannot extend the waiver.
"The USDA has told us there is room in there for the governor to make that decision and extend this program in the way that we're doing it now," Sanders said.
Sanders said if the organization can get the clearance to extend this program in the fall, the group would have to bring the food to the school at the end of the day and the food would have to be consumed on the premises. Another option is for the organization to cook and serve the food to the children.
"But in Iberia and California as well, we've talked to a lot of parents and they work during the day, so they wouldn't be able to bring their kids in," Sanders said. "And the kids that live out in the country, the rural kids out on gravel roads, don't have anyway to get into town anyway."
Mazie Osman, a teacher at California Elementary School, said the program makes her life easier.
"... to be able to go home and know that my kid has things he will eat, because they provide it," Osman explained. "They provide very kid-friendly meals, and they provide a little menu as well that lays out nutritional values and how things can be mixed and matched to make good meals for the kids for the next week."
Osman started using the program in January and said it has been helpful for her and her 3-year-old child.
"Being off [work] in the summer, I'll be able to, you know, help my kiddo a little bit. I do worry about other families and other children that I, you know, teach day-to-day and how they'll make it from week to week," Osman said.
Over 200 people attended the final "Free Food Friday."
"We have noticed that in our food pantry in Iberia, families with children haven't been coming to the food pantry to get food during the school year, because we're feeding their kids through the week," Sanders said.
Sanders said food pantries will see a big impact when the program comes to an end.
"Because some of those families don't have any other way of feeding their kids and paying their bills," Sanders said.