COLUMBIA — Capacity limits, social distancing and no in-door viewing have proved very difficult for ticket sales for the True/False Film Fest at Stephens Lake Park.
"This is both a survival year for us, and a year where we felt like we had to do something more than just survive," David Wilson, artistic director for True/False, said.
In previous years, the festival has been held in downtown Columbia with a larger space and less logistical challenges. This year, to be outside for safety reasons, the capacity limits, and therefore ticket sales, are down. On Friday night, there could be a max of 2,500 people in the park.
"It's a fest that will probably lose money at the end of the day," Wilson said. "But we were ready for that. And we wanted to make something that Columbia can feel proud of; that can bring Columbia together in a safe way. And we think that's what it's going to do."
Wilson said renting out the park came at a large cost. And there are limited viewing areas, showing only one film per night. Thus, there are less screenings than in years past.
The park provides the fest with a new and unique atmosphere, but this is the only year True/False plans to hold the fest at the park. Wilson said it will be back downtown in 2022.
Despite growing financial concerns, Wilson said True/False organizers considered a virtual fest, but ultimately decided against it. Although those type of festivals saved money on venues and other logistics, Wilson said they missed out on the true meaning of festivals.
"It's in the movies—kind of. It's in the music. It's in the art," Wilson said. "But it's actually in community. This is really an event about bringing people together about giving Columbia a chance to kind of put its best foot forward."
Despite the potential financial loss this year, Wilson said True/False will absolutely be back next year—given there's no second pandemic wave. The fest has enough financial reserves to make it through.