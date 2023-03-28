MOBERLY − Orscheln Farm and Home's corporate office and distribution center in Moberly will go under new ownership this May.
Bomgaars Supply Inc., an Iowa-based company, will take ownership of the office and 333,000 square foot distribution center, starting May 21, according to Missouri Department of Workforce Development website.
More than 160 Orscheln stores were sold to Tractor Supply Co. in October 2022. As a condition of mitigating anti-trust concerns, 73 Orscheln locations were required to be purchased by a third-party participant to the deal, and Bomgaars helped complete the transaction, according to its website.
Tricia Whittlemore, director of Tractor Supply's public relations, told KOMU 8 News that approximately 32 positions are being eliminated in the transfer. Those employees will be provided severance and job search coaching, according to Whittlemore.
"Throughout, we have ensured this process was in keeping with our Values at Tractor Supply, with a focus on doing the right thing for our Orscheln Team Members," Whittlemore said. We are pleased that all of the Team Members at the Orscheln distribution center will transition to employment with Bomgaars, as well as some corporate staff."
According to the Columbia Missourian, the Orscheln stores in Centralia, Boonville, Moberly and Mexico will be converted to the Tractor Supply Co. brand, along with 34 other outlets throughout the state. Fifteen stores in Missouri will become part of the Bomgaars chain, including the one in Sedalia. Buchheit Enterprises is acquiring locations in Fulton, Jefferson City, Kirksville and Blue Springs and the two stores in Columbia.
Orscheln first announced the agreement with Tractor Supply in February 2021. The sale was reported to cost $320 million, according to previous reporting.
Community responds to news of layoffs
Randolph County Presiding Commissioner Sid Conklin said the 32 layoffs are going to be devastating for the affected employees and their families.
"We're hoping that, you know, there's new jobs and stuff that can help take some of those people in and give them their old positions," Conklin said. "But when looking at what some of those positions, they were, you know, upper management positions or mid-management and above."
Conklin said he plans on discussing the workforce impact of the layoffs with the Moberly Area Economic Development Corporation coordinator.
"We'll continue to work with our partners and stuff and look at what we can do for the betterment of Randolph County and its citizens," Conklin said.
Cecila Carr is a barista at a coffee shop in Moberly called Bean. She said she's concerned about how any layoffs from local, large corporations will impact small businesses in the area.
"It's a large red flag for us because if they're drowning, we're going to literally be a part of the process," Carr said. "Their employees are our largest customers, our biggest sales."
She said when large corporations layoff employees, she worries about her own job stability.
"We think, 'Our are jobs at risk? Are we okay?'" Carr said. "...It's scary for us. I would say it's scary for me because I don't want to lose my job."