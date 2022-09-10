MILLER - Two people were left with serious injuries after a crash near Osage Beach early Saturday morning.
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. as the vehicle was traveling northbound on Route W. A 2006 Honda VTX1300R, driven by Bruce L. Keffer, 58, lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, crossing the center of the roadway. Both Keffer and his passenger, Pamela S. Canupp, 54, were ejected from the vehicle. The Honda came to a rest in the southbound lane of Route W.
According to the crash report, Canupp was not wearing a seatbelt. Canupp was airlifted by MU Air to University Hospital with serious injuries. Keffer was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.
The vehicle suffered moderate damage and was towed by Hi-Tech towing.