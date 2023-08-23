OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Fire Protection District voted to approve a new ordinance involving open-flame cooking devices at its meeting on August 22nd.
The law bans operating charcoal burners and other open-flame devices on combustible decks or balconies within 10 feet of combustible construction. It will go into effect on March 1, 2025 and applies specifically to multi-family residences.
There are some exceptions to this rule including one and two-family residences, those buildings that are protected by an automatic sprinkler system and for LP-gas cooking devices with an LP-gas container with a water capacity of no more than 2.5 pounds.