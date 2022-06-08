OSAGE BEACH - Three people were rescued from an RV after a tree landed on the vehicle during storms in the Camden County area early Wednesday morning.
At 4:03 a.m., the Osage Beach Fire Protection District (OBFPD) was dispatched to the Fort Leonard Wood recreational area.
One person was pinned inside the RV by the fallen tree, and two others were able to get out by themselves with moderate injuries, according to the OBFPD.
After 90 minutes, the trapped victim was removed safely and in stable condition.
Crews had to use multiple sets of equipment to stabilize, secure and displace the tree and camper to get the victim out.
The injured residents were transported to Lake Regional Hospital and are in stable condition.