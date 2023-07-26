OSAGE BEACH − Two Osage Beach firefighters helped rescue riders on an out-of-control boat Tuesday morning.
The Osage Beach Fire Protection District (OBFPD) responded to a boat in distress around 11:43 a.m. Passengers were hanging from the side of the "out-of-control vessel," according to a Facebook post from the OBFPD.
Fire crews flagged down two jet skiers, who assisted the OBFPD to the boat. Firefighters Chris Holden and Judd Douglas boarded the jet skis and kept pace with the circling boat, the post said.
Holden then jumped from the jet ski to the boat and brought it under control. Holden and Douglas brought the riders to safety, and no injuries were reported.
In its Facebook post, the OBFPD recognized Holden and Douglas for "exemplifying the duties of a firefighter and putting strangers above themselves."
"We are proud to have them on our department and serving the residents of Osage Beach and its visitors," the post said. "Without the fast response from all, this story could have ended much differently."
It also asked for assistance in identifying the jet ski drivers who helped in the incident, so the OBFPD can "properly recognize them."