OSAGE BEACH– An Osage Beach gun store owner was arrested Tuesday following a federal indictment for illegally selling firearms to undercover agents.

Skelton Tactical owner James Antonio Skelton was charged with 15 counts following an undercover ATF investigation. These include charges for failing to keep proper records and false records in a firearms transaction.

Federal agents searched Skelton Tactical on Nov. 9, 2021, and seized 323 firearms from Skelton, according to a news release.

A federal grand jury indicted Skelton, alleging he allowed the purchase of firearms on behalf of another person without running a background check or recording the identity of the actual buyer.

In one instance, according to a news release, Skelton allegedly told an undercover ATF agent to have another person – another undercover ATF agent – make a purchase of 10 firearms on his behalf.

The indictment also alleges he sold 19 firearms to an undercover ATF agent without recording the name, age and residence of the purchaser or completing the appropriate background check.

The case is being prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael S. Oliver. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.