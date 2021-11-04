Osage Beach home considered total loss after fire

OSAGE BEACH − Fire crews were on the scene of a large fire at an Osage Beach home Wednesday afternoon.
The fire started around 3 p.m. at a lakeside home in a gated community on Stone Ledge Circle. It took about 2.5 hours to get the fire under control and firefighters remained at the scene until early Thursday morning.
The Lake Ozark Fire Protection assisted the Osage Beach Fire Protection District. According to Lake Ozark's Facebook page, a battalion chief and an engine responded, along with the fireboat.
Osage Beach Fire Chief Paul Bernadi said the fire most likely started in the basement. There is no damage estimate yet, but the home is considered a total loss.
"Probably a total loss. They're gonna have to either go in and gut the entire house or rebuild it," Bernadi said.
No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.