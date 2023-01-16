CAMDEN COUNTY - An Osage Beach man was airlifted to Columbia after a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.
Dayton McDonough-Armstrong, 22, was driving east on Route MM, near Hickory Hollow Road, around 1:30 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
McDonough-Armstrong's 2017 Honda Accord traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and an embankment, and overturned, the report said. He was then ejected from the car.
McDonough-Armstrong was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia for his serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.