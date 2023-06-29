CAMDEN COUNTY − An Osage Beach man faces eight felony charges after authorities received a tip about the man being in possession of child pornography, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.
Manuel P. C. Fuentes, 27, was arrested Wednesday and charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography.
The sheriff’s office said detectives were alerted in early June by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about a cellphone user who uploaded images of child pornography to an online storage account, according to a news release.
Detectives were granted a subpoena and search warrant for the account owner’s information, which led them Fuentes in the 4000 block of Scout Street in Osage Beach on Wednesday.
Fuentes reportedly confessed to receiving, viewing and being in possession of child pornography, the news release said.
He was arrested and transported him to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility, where he's currently being held on a $150,000 surety bond.