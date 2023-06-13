OSAGE BEACH - The city of Osage Beach's Planning Commission approved a proposed rezoning plan for the Oasis at Lakeport Resort.
The resort's development plan received approval from the Osage Beach Board of Alderman in early June. The $350 million facility will feature 25 acres of attractions and amusement park rides, a Marriott Hotels property, a 26,000-square-foot conference center, an indoor waterpark, restaurants, 200 public boat slips and a 1,000-space parking garage.
The rezoning amendment focuses on a specific part of the property, which is only approximately 9 acres. The rezoning is located at the northeast corner of Highway 54 and Jeffries Road.
The property is currently zoned at C-1 (General Commercial), and the applicant, Lakeport Village, LLC, wants the property rezoned to E-1 (Entertainment Overlay).
This would allow for restaurants located near the Lake of the Ozarks to add outdoor entertainment, such as water slides, miniature golf courses, batting cages, bumper cars, bumper boats, go-cart tracks, drive-in theaters, drive-in restaurants and wave runner rentals.
Cary Patterson, the Osage Beach city planner, said Tuesday's meeting focused specifically on the development of the amusement park.
"All properties, like bars or anything beachfront, require an E-3 overlay by the city code," Patterson said.
The commission eventually voted to push the amendment forward. It will now be brought before the Board of Aldermen at the beginning of July for it to be voted and officially approved.
Jeff Tegethoff, one of the developers working on this project and CEO of Tegethoff Development, believes this is a step in the right direction.
"This is something that we've known is going to be a part of the process, all along the way," Tegethoff said. "There's a number of checkpoints along the way for development approvals, the incentive approvals and now the zoning change, so this is just part of the procedural process."
Tegethoff said the resort benefits the entire community.
"It's great to see a family focus entertainment option come back to the lake," he said. "Not only will it be a year round attraction for tourism, but it will also give employment opportunities."