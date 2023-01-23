OSAGE BEACH − The Osage Beach Police Department provided updates Monday regarding a shooting on Friday night that killed a 20-year-old Columbia man and injured a 19-year-old Osage Beach man.
Micah Aman was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital, and Devin Atkisson is still hospitalized at this time following surgery, the Osage Beach Police Department said Monday.
Lt. Michael O'Day said an investigation is underway in learning the suspect and the cause of the shooting.
Osage Beach Police, along with multiple other agencies and detectives, are actively on the scene and taking advantage of all resources to find the suspect.
"We talked to some of the locals that night and since then we've had calls come in," O'Day said. "Currently we have all of our investigative resources helping, following up on our leads and verifying those leads."
Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the shooting at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Sunset Drive. Officers said they had found the two men shot, one in a grassy field next to the apartment and the other in the apartment.
Aman was taken to Lake Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Atkisso was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia.
Slayton St. Pierre, a neighbor to where the shooting took place, told KOMU 8 on Saturday that he was shocked by what had happened.
"I was astonished," St. Pierre said. "I grew up in this little community and it's crazy to see this is what it's come to nowadays."
St. Pierre described hearing at least six shots, in a "fast paced, back-and forth rhythmic sound." He also mentioned he heard the shooter run away afterwards. O'Day confirmed that multiple rounds shots were fired that evening.
Thirteen additional agencies assisted following the shooting, and O'Day credited the help.
"We had multiple agencies from our drug task force to our on scene security to University of Missouri Police Department," O'Day said. "It was a multi-agency job done that's still continuing to find out what happened that evening."
O'Day says there is no timetable regarding the investigation, to ensure all released facts are accurate.
"It is surprising, when you hear of something like this and it makes you wonder what caused it and why," O'Day said regarding a shooting of this nature in Osage Beach. "It's a tourist city that attracts individuals from all over the country to enjoy what we have."
A GoFundMe for Aman's funeral and cremation services is open for donations. It has reached nearly half its $5,000 goal.
"Our condolences go out to everyone who was involved in this incident," O'Day said. "It's tragic, regardless of what or why this happened, and we want to get the bottom of it for both families."