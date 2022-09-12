OSAGE BEACH - Osage Beach detectives identified human remains that were discovered under a boat dock last week.
Detectives identified the body as 36-year-old Christopher Don Williams.
Williams' family and coworkers reported reported him as missing on Aug. 17 when they hadn't seen him for a few days. He was last seen walking away from a job site where he was working, according to a news release.
An autopsy was performed Monday, however the cause of death is still unknown.
Osage Beach police said they were called to 5020 Osage Beach Parkway at around 8:38 a.m. last Thursday.
With assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Marine division, officers were able to remove Williams' body from the water, according to the release.
The incident is still under investigation.