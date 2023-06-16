A police officer was injured after he was involved in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver early Friday morning, according to a news release from the Osage Beach Police Department.
Jesse Koenigsfeld, 41, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in connection to the crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's arrest report.
The officer was traveling east on U.S. Highway 54, near the Grand Glaize Bridge, when he saw a vehicle, driven by Koenigsfeld, traveling toward him, according to the release. The officer activated his emergency equipment to get the driver's attention, but Koenigsfeld did not stop and collided head-on with the officer's vehicle, the release said.
The officer was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released, police said. Koenigsfeld refused treatment at the scene and was eventually arrested by the Highway Patrol on suspicion of DWI.
Koesnigsfeld was also arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault to law enforcement, careless and imprudent driving and driving in the wrong direction.
He was taken to the Camden County Jail on a 24-hour hold. Charges were not filed as of Friday afternoon.
The Osage Beach Police Department was assisted by the Osage Beach EMS, Osage Beach Fire Department, Mercy EMS, Camden County Sheriff's Office and the Lake Ozark Police Department. MSHP is investigating the crash.