LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri Highway Patrol and the Osage Beach Fire Protection District want people to understand the dangers of jumping off cliffs into the lake.
As KOMU recently reported on Sunday, an Illinois man died from drowning after cliff jumping in the Grand Glaize Arm of the lake.
The Osage Beach Fire Protection District responded to the incident. Deputy Chief Steve Lucas explained that the process to get to the emergency after it is called out is not immediate.
"We have to respond from the station to the boat which takes 3 to 4 minutes, then we get the boat here and the response time on the boat takes another 5 to 7 minutes," said Lucas. "They also have to find the accident, a lot of people in the area aren't real familiar with the lake, so it takes a little bit of time to find where the incident is being reported."
Lucas wants people to understand the risks of cliff jumping.
"At lake of the Ozarks, we generally have 1 to 2 feet of visibility, the water is really a stained color year-round," said Lucas. "Jumping into the water when you can't see the bottom, and can't see any obstacles that you might hit could pose a real threat."
Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Kyle Green said that some people may not realize just how dangerous cliff jumping is.
"People don't realize that when they hit the water, it's not a soft type of water like jumping into a swimming pool, it's a much harder impact and because of that it can break bones, it can even knock you out," said Green. "We encourage people if they are to jump, make sure you know how deep the water is and make sure there are people around to assist you.
Chief Lucas says the fire protection district typically responds to emergencies on the water up to a dozen times a year.