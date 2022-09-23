OSAGE BEACH − The Osage Beach Public Works Department said it discovered a break to a gravity sewer main line leading to the Sands Lift Station in a recent wastewater overflow investigation.
The investigation also determined that a sinkhole existed and is likely the cause of the damage in the area.
Public works crews and city engineers continue to be on site, effectively managing and mitigating the situation and constructing repairs to fix the damage.
It was determined that some wastewater did reach the Lake of the Ozarks, however, preliminary testing results revealed no immediate issues.
Sands Lift Station is one of the city's largest lift stations, which collects and holds wastewater mainly from the west side of Osage Beach, according to a news release.
The situation does not affect wastewater services for the City of Osage Beach's customers. The city said it is dedicated to expert and immediate attention to the wastewater system, and it is always a top priority for the health and safety of the community and the preservation of the region's natural assets.