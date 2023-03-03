OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen met Thursday, approving a resolution to refer the Oasis at Lakeport plan to the Tax Increment Financing commission.
TIF is a way of financing in which the city finances redevelopment projects, later repaying any debts with the increased property taxes of the renewed area. Part of the criteria of considering TIF for a project is that the area cannot reasonably expect this investment without the financing.
Financing would fund a hotel and entertainment district, estimated to have 350 to 425 hotel rooms. The plan highlights the area will have 15,000 square feet of conference space, an outdoor area, possible amusement attractions and a boardwalk overlooking the Lake of the Ozarks.
The city, according to a press release, has reviewed the project applications and plans and signaled to the Board of Aldermen that it's ready for the next step —the TIF commission.
This commission, composed of six appointed members, advises the board on TIF applications in the city. To deliberate on the matter, the commission scheduled two meetings.
The first meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 27 at 6 p.m. and will provide a general overview of the plan. The second will be on Monday, April 17 at 6 p.m. and will allow for community input.