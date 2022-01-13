JEFFERSON CITY – An Osage County man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for illegally possessing methamphetamine and a firearm.
Leif Christopher Haslag, 39, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 15 years in federal prison without parole.
On July 1, 2021, Haslag pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to a news release, law enforcement officers were conducting surveillance in September 2019 and saw Haslag leaving a Jefferson City residence in a Ford Explorer with license plates that were registered to another vehicle.
Officers stopped Haslag and searched the vehicle. They found approximately 48.3 grams of pure methamphetamine and a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun, the news release said.
Haslag told investigators he had sold between four and six ounces of methamphetamine in the past 30 days, the release said. He also told them he had purchased the handgun the day before for $75, with the intent to sell it.
Haslag has seven prior felony convictions for burglary, seven prior felony convictions for theft, multiple prior felony convictions related to drug trafficking and a prior felony conviction for stealing a motor vehicle.