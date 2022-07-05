LINN - Osage County R-II Schools appointed a new principal on Tuesday to its middle and high school for the 2022-2023 school year.
Erin Sassmann, of Owensville, previously served as a music teacher and choir director at the elementary and middle school levels.
According to a press release, Sassmann has 17 years of educational experience under her belt and is skilled in strategic thinking, planning, organization and quality instructional improvement.
Osage R-II believes these skills will compliment the positive momentum the district has been experiencing in recent years, and said they look forward to the beginning of Sassmann's tenure on Aug. 1.