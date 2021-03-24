OSAGE COUNTY - The Osage County Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged felony assault at the Osage County R-2 School District in Linn.
The assault happened on or about March 2, 2021. The Sheriff's Office is also investigating the delay in reporting the assault in addition to the assault itself.
The Sheriff's Office served search warrants and subpoenas to the school district on Tuesday for "inter-office correspondence and other communications and records regarding the incident," according to an e-mailed statement from Sheriff Mike Bonham.
Sheriff Bonham said his team is working diligently on the case.
"I've got my two best investigators working long hours on the case right now," Bonham said.
Bonham said the office hopes to release more details as they become available.
He said they are investigating the delay in reporting, but that he can't comment further at this time. Bonham said there is no timetable on the investigation.
When asked for comment, Osage County Superintendent Dena Smith said there is a lot of false information out right now, but that she couldn't comment further due to the nature of the ongoing investigation.
Bonham said that he wants the public to understand that the investigation will take time, and that he feels moral responsibility to get answers.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.