OSAGE COUNTY - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a residential yard.
The Osage County Sheriff’s office said they responded to the residence Saturday afternoon.
The responding deputies said once they got to the scene, they discovered both people were already deceased.
Investigative teams with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, and the Osage County Coroner responded to the call.
The identity of the two people have not been released as an investigation is underway.