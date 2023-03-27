ROCHEPORT − The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited a Wisconsin-based company after one of its employees was injured in a fall from the Rocheport Bridge last September.
Lunda Construction Company faces two "serious" citations related to its fall protection systems, according to OSHA records. One violation is related to the failed personal fall arrest system the company has in place. The other violation is due to failure to inspect its fall protection plan after an incident. OSHA says the company took no action to implement any changes after the fall.
The incident happened Sept. 27, 2022. A worker experienced an apparent safety equipment malfunction and fell into the Missouri River below, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. He suffered minor injuries and swam to shore, where he was taken to a local medical facility.
According to OSHA, each citation faces a fine of $15,625, for a total of $31,250. OSHA informed the company of its violations on March 8, and Lunda has the option to dispute the penalty.
The case remains open, according to OSHA. An abatement plan for each citation is due by April 3.