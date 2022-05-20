OTTERVILLE - A 24-year-old Otterville man was charged with promoting and the possession of child pornography.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control arrested Mathew Szymanowski Thursday after investigators warranted a search of his residence in Otterville.
The Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit investigated Szymanowski and performed a search warrant that ultimately led to his arrest.
According to officials, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment from the search.
The Cooper County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Szymanowski with two counts of promoting child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography.
Szymanowski remains in custody at the Cooper County Jail, with a bond of $50,000.
The Division of Drug and Crime Control recommends internet users to report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in inappropriate interactions with children.