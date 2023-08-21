MORGAN COUNTY − An Otterville man died Saturday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 50.

Kurt Nulf, 71, was driving a 2011 Jeep Wrangler east when he slowed to "turn possibly on Morgan County Drive," according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

An Olean man, driving a 2018 Ford F250, failed to see the Jeep slow and struck the rear of the Jeep, the report said.

After impact, the Jeep and Ford traveled off the left side of the road, and the Jeep struck a tree. Debris from the impact struck a third vehicle, a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by a Warsaw man.

A Lake Regional Hospital helicopter landed on U.S. 50 to transport Nulf to University Hospital in Columbia, where he was pronounced dead, MSHP said. The crash report did not indicate whether the other drivers were injured.

The report says Nulf was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

U.S. 50 was closed for 30 minutes while the scene was cleared, according to a Facebook post from the the Otterville Fire Protection District.