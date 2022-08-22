MONTGOMERY COUNTY − A single-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 in Montgomery County Monday left the driver moderately injured, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A crash report states Jorge Hernandez, 51, of Kentucky, lost control of his semi-truck after a tire blew out on eastbound I-70 near the 167 mile marker. He then traveled off the left side of the interstate and struck several trees, the report said.

Hernandez was taken by ambulance to University Hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the report. 

His 2012 Freightliner Cascadia was totaled in the crash.

