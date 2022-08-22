MONTGOMERY COUNTY − A single-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 in Montgomery County Monday left the driver moderately injured, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A crash report states Jorge Hernandez, 51, of Kentucky, lost control of his semi-truck after a tire blew out on eastbound I-70 near the 167 mile marker. He then traveled off the left side of the interstate and struck several trees, the report said.
Troopers are investigating a one vehicle injury crash involving a tractor trailer on eastbound I-70 at the 166 mile marker in Montgomery County.Please be careful if you’re traveling through the area as first responders are still on scene assisting with the truck being removed. pic.twitter.com/DfRfuwyqDV— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 22, 2022
Hernandez was taken by ambulance to University Hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the report.
His 2012 Freightliner Cascadia was totaled in the crash.