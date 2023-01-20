Outreach van offers medical services throughout Boone County

COLUMBIA - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to introduce the Boone County health department's new Health on Wheels outreach van.
The outreach van will visit communities throughout the county.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services public information specialist Ryan Sheehan said the idea for the van came to light during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the van has one main goal.
"We want to address the health disparities here in Boone County," he said.
A few members of the community spoke at the ribbon cutting, including Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, PHHS Director Stephanie Browning and community health supervisor Jennifer Clark-Williams.
Clark-Williams talked about why the outreach van is so important for people in Boone County.
"The van is going to be used to reduce health disparities and improve health outcomes for underserved communities by meeting community members where they are - in terms of both the location and as far as where they are in regards to their health," she said.
Clark-Williams also spoke about the health care they want to provide, including preventative services, sickness testing and vaccination services.
"So our community health workers will be conducting community health assessments," she said. "They're going to provide health education, and all chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity. They're gonna provide COVID-19 test kits as needed, and then offer information referrals to other resources in the community. We're really proud of it."
Buffaloe mentioned how this van will help marginalized communities.
"It's good to have a community van that could take it to some of our preventive care," Buffaloe said. "It's going to help fill that gap. They're going to be able to provide these health assessments and referrals to programs and organizations that we've heard traditionally have not."
The van was designed by Lauren Green, a former youth community wealth worker. Clark-Williams said she created the design for a specific reason.
"The purpose of it was to capture the people in Boone County with the intention that people can self identify with the van and feel comfortable coming up to approach it and getting services," Clark-Williams said.
Announcements about the outreach van can be found on the PHHS website and social media accounts for updates on which events the van will attend.