ILZ095>097-MOZ018-019-026-027-034>036-041-042-047>051-160845-
/O.CON.KLSX.WC.W.0001.000000T0000Z-210216T1800Z/
/O.CON.KLSX.WW.Y.0012.000000T0000Z-210216T0000Z/
Adams IL-Audrain MO-Boone MO-Brown IL-Callaway MO-Cole MO-Knox MO-
Lewis MO-Marion MO-Moniteau MO-Monroe MO-Montgomery MO-Osage MO-
Pike IL-Pike MO-Ralls MO-Shelby MO-
Including the cities of Bowling Green, Columbia, Fulton,
Hannibal, Jefferson City, Mexico, Mount Sterling, Pittsfield,
and Quincy
245 PM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to
4 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast
Missouri and west central Illinois.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Tuesday. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and
strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia or death if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, be
certain to dress properly, with several layers of light-weight,
loose fitting clothing and making sure that all exposed skin is
covered.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of
accumulating snow will primarily cause travel difficulties. Roads
may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists
should plan for a slower than normal trip. Be especially alert
when approaching bridges, overpasses, and curves.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained on the
Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the
latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at
traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636.
&&
$$
