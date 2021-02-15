MILLER COUNTY- Over 1,000 Missourians are without power, according to an Ameren Missouri outage map.

The outages appeared to start around 8:55 a.m. Monday.

The map shows the 1,082 outages in the area of Route 52, just north of Tuscumbia, in Miller County.

Ameren outages 2-15

According to the map, equipment was damaged, causing the outage. 

Ameren says a crew has been assigned to the area, and an estimated restoration time is set at 1 p.m.

In order to stay warm when the power is out, try doing the following things:

  • Close blinds or curtains to keep in some heat.
  • Close off rooms to avoid wasting heat.
  • Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing.
  • Eat and drink. Food provides energy to warm the body. Avoid caffeine and alcohol.
  • Stuff towels or rags in cracks under the doors.
