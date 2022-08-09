JEFFERSON CITY - Over 100 new teachers were welcomed with a free luncheon at Capital City High School Tuesday afternoon.
The Rotary Club of Jefferson City hosted the New Teachers Welcome Luncheon for new teachers to public and private schools in Jefferson City.
The Keynote Speaker for the luncheon was Todd Beaulieu, who was named Teacher of the Year in the Jefferson City School District last year.
Other invited guests included Dr. Margie Vandeven, Commissioner of Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Don Claycomb from the State Board of Education, and Dr. Erin Vader, the superintendent of Catholic schools in the Jefferson City Diocese.
Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin was also in attendance.
Sponsors for the event included the Rotary Club of Jefferson City Local Community Foundation, Jefferson City School District, Scholastic and Modern Litho, according to a press release.
Rebecca Gordon, the president of the Rotary Club of Jefferson City, delivered opening remarks. She said the luncheon is a great way to show incoming teachers support.
“Teachers are the foundation for everything,” says Gordon, "whether that is teaching our students, but also the impact it has on our community, shaping our society, helping us bring in businesses, and building future leaders.”
Bryan McGraw is the superintendent of the Jefferson City School District. He says that they are welcoming over 100 new teachers, but it was a struggle finding the right ones.
“I think nationwide you see teacher shortages, so it is a challenge to recruit and retain so many staff,” McGraw said
McGraw noted there are challenges particularly in the science and math areas, but they are not going to settle for just any person. He said teachers must be kid-centered and have a passion for teaching every day.
“Obviously we want to have the best and brightest here in JC Schools, so it’s a little bit more difficult to find the right candidate so we continue to pursue great teachers for our kids.”
He says there are still a few openings throughout the district. Any interested applicants can look at their webpage.